Canaccord Genuity Group Boosts Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Price Target to C$17.25

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Free Report) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity Group from C$16.75 to C$17.25 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a hold rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised their price target on shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$18.19.

D.UN stock opened at C$17.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$293.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.17 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$18.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$16.73. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst has a 52-week low of C$14.50 and a 52-week high of C$27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, with a total value of C$233,184.00. In other news, Director Jane Gavan sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.13, for a total transaction of C$27,201.00. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust acquired 12,000 shares of Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$19.43 per share, for a total transaction of C$233,184.00. In the last three months, insiders acquired 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $1,692,583. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

