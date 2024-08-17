Canaccord Genuity Group Lowers TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA) Price Target to $12.00

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Free Report) had its target price cut by Canaccord Genuity Group from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and set a $10.00 price target (down previously from $12.00) on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, May 10th.

TELA stock opened at $3.11 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.39. TELA Bio has a 12-month low of $2.54 and a 12-month high of $9.87. The company has a current ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 197.95% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TELA Bio will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc sold 378,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.74, for a total transaction of $1,791,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,457,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,648,749.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TELA. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in TELA Bio in the 4th quarter worth $109,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 345,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after buying an additional 31,111 shares in the last quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC grew its position in TELA Bio by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 1,377,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,122,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its stake in TELA Bio by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,554,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,912,000 after acquiring an additional 74,377 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TELA Bio in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,099,000. Institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

