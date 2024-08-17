Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Canadian Tire Co. Limited (TSE:CTC.A – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$147.11.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on CTC.A shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Tire from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Canadian Tire from C$150.00 to C$152.00 in a report on Friday, May 10th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Canadian Tire from C$121.00 to C$126.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Tire from C$146.00 to C$158.00 in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Canadian Tire from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from C$160.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th.

Get Canadian Tire alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on CTC.A

Canadian Tire Trading Up 1.1 %

About Canadian Tire

Shares of CTC.A stock opened at C$151.58 on Friday. Canadian Tire has a fifty-two week low of C$126.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$161.42. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$140.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$138.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 186.00, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.76.

(Get Free Report

Canadian Tire Corporation, Limited provides a range of retail goods and services in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Retail, CT REIT, and Financial Services. The Retail segment retails general merchandise, apparel, footwear, sporting equipment, gasoline, sporting goods and active wear, and workwear under the Canadian Tire, SportChek, Sports Experts, National Sports, Pro Hockey Life, Atmosphere, Mark's, PartSource, Gas+, and Helly Hansen banners.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Tire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Tire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.