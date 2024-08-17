CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.12

CanAsia Energy Corp. (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.12 and traded as high as C$0.13. CanAsia Energy shares last traded at C$0.13, with a volume of 91,000 shares.

CanAsia Energy Stock Up 20.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.12. The company has a market cap of C$16.92 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.75.

CanAsia Energy (CVE:CEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that CanAsia Energy Corp. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CanAsia Energy

CanAsia Energy Corp. operates as a junior oil and gas oil company. The company was incorporated in 2022 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

