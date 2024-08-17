Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF) Short Interest Update

Canoe EIT Income Fund (OTCMKTS:ENDTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,200 shares, a growth of 18.6% from the July 15th total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ENDTF remained flat at C$10.30 during trading on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$10.09 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.23 billion and a PE ratio of 2.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Canoe EIT Income Fund has a twelve month low of C$8.76 and a twelve month high of C$10.45.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.0728 dividend. This represents a yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 22nd. Canoe EIT Income Fund’s payout ratio is 17.05%.

Canoe EIT Income Fund Company Profile

Canoe EIT Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced fund launched and managed by Canoe Financial LP. It is co-managed by Haber Trilix Advisors, LP. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Canada and the United States. Its equity portion seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

