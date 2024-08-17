Cantor Fitzgerald Begins Coverage on Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA)

Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $1.75 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Zapata Computing’s FY2024 earnings at ($1.22) EPS.
Separately, Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Zapata Computing in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. They set a speculative buy rating and a $1.50 price target for the company.
Zapata Computing Price Performance
Zapata Computing (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($4.09) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Zapata Computing will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zapata Computing
A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Zapata Computing stock. Cowen AND Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zapata Computing Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ZPTA – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000. Cowen AND Company LLC owned 0.16% of Zapata Computing as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.22% of the company’s stock.
Zapata Computing Company Profile
Zapata Computing Holdings Inc operates as an industrial generative artificial intelligence (AI) software company in the United States. The company offers subscription-based solutions that combine software and services to develop generative AI applications, as well as accompanying services to solve complex industrial problems.
