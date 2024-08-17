CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.

CAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY remained flat at $48.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 672. CAR Group has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.

CAR Group Company Profile

CAR Group Limited operates online automotive, motorcycle, and marine classifieds business in Australia, Brazil, South Korea, Malaysia, Indonesia, Thailand, Chile, China, the United States, and Mexico. The company operates through Online Advertising Services; Data, Research and Services; Carsales Investments; North America; Latin America; and Asia segments.

