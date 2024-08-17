CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.22 Per Share

CAR Group Limited (OTCMKTS:CSXXY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, August 17th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.216 per share on Monday, October 28th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This is a boost from CAR Group’s previous dividend of $0.19.
CAR Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CSXXY remained flat at $48.00 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 80 shares, compared to its average volume of 672. CAR Group has a twelve month low of $30.96 and a twelve month high of $48.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $45.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.60.
CAR Group Company Profile
