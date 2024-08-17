Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 1st

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.506 per share on Tuesday, October 15th. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 1st. This is an increase from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Cardinal Health has raised its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 28 consecutive years. Cardinal Health has a dividend payout ratio of 26.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Cardinal Health to earn $7.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.02 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

CAH stock traded up $1.94 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,452,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,154,872. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.23. Cardinal Health has a 12-month low of $85.11 and a 12-month high of $116.04. The firm has a market cap of $26.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.61.

Cardinal Health ( NYSE:CAH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.10. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 54.74%. The company had revenue of $59.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cardinal Health will post 7.35 EPS for the current year.

CAH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Argus lowered their price target on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $115.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.45.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

