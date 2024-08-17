Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Oppenheimer

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $70.00 to $74.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Carrier Global from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, July 29th. Baird R W raised shares of Carrier Global from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Carrier Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $67.08.

Shares of CARR stock opened at $67.38 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.12, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global has a 52 week low of $45.68 and a 52 week high of $70.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.89.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts predict that Carrier Global will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Carrier Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.15%.

In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total value of $4,026,758.10. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 0.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 94,289,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,481,077,000 after acquiring an additional 466,829 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after buying an additional 2,961,923 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Carrier Global by 4.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after buying an additional 17,021,768 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Carrier Global by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,307,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,500,000 after buying an additional 310,453 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

