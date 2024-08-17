Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp Stock Performance

CARV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp

About Carver Bancorp

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Carver Bancorp stock. American Express Co bought a new stake in Carver Bancorp, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CARV Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 134,905 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000. Carver Bancorp comprises approximately 0.0% of American Express Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. American Express Co owned about 2.74% of Carver Bancorp at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

