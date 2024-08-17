Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Free Report) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Stock Performance
CARV opened at $2.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $1.15 and a 1-year high of $2.97. The company has a market cap of $9.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 1.11.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The savings and loans company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 7.31% and a negative return on equity of 15.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.15 million for the quarter.
Institutional Trading of Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Carver Bancorp
- What is Put Option Volume?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Market Cap Calculator: How to Calculate Market Cap
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- What Are the U.K. Market Holidays? How to Invest and Trade
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Carver Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carver Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.