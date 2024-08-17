CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Sidoti upgraded shares of CBIZ from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, August 12th.

NYSE:CBZ opened at $69.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. CBIZ has a 1-year low of $49.15 and a 1-year high of $86.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $75.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.99 and a beta of 0.93.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $420.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.38 million. CBIZ had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 14.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CBIZ will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in CBIZ by 309.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 3,128,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $245,606,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,545 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of CBIZ by 36.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,705,090 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $290,850,000 after buying an additional 986,774 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the first quarter worth about $40,590,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of CBIZ in the fourth quarter worth about $19,874,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado acquired a new position in CBIZ during the fourth quarter worth about $17,804,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

CBIZ, Inc provides financial, insurance, and advisory services in the United States and Canada. It operates through Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, and National Practices segments. The Financial Services segment offers accounting and tax, financial advisory, valuation, risk and advisory, and government healthcare consulting services.

