CEEK VR (CEEK) One Day Trading Volume Tops $1.22 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 17th. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded down 8.5% against the US dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0298 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a total market cap of $23.99 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK is a token. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation.

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

