CEEK VR (CEEK) Price Tops $0.0299 on Exchanges

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 17th. Over the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded 6.8% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR token can currently be purchased for about $0.0299 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $24.06 million and approximately $1.24 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About CEEK VR

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. Its launch date was April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. CEEK VR’s official website is www.ceek.io. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR (CEEK) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. CEEK VR has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 805,717,779.245471 in circulation. The last known price of CEEK VR is 0.02955444 USD and is down -3.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 124 active market(s) with $1,532,848.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ceek.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

