Celestia Self Reported Market Capitalization Reaches $721.53 Million (TIA)

Celestia (TIA) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 17th. In the last week, Celestia has traded 12% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celestia has a market capitalization of $721.53 million and $50.95 million worth of Celestia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celestia token can now be purchased for about $5.12 or 0.00008602 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Celestia alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Celestia Profile

Celestia’s total supply is 1,063,561,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 141,043,527 tokens. Celestia’s official Twitter account is @celestiaorg. Celestia’s official website is www.celestia.org.

Celestia Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Celestia (TIA) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Osmosis platform. Celestia has a current supply of 1,063,561,643.83539 with 204,605,171.58539 in circulation. The last known price of Celestia is 5.1254771 USD and is down -5.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 214 active market(s) with $81,573,625.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.celestia.org.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celestia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celestia should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Celestia using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Celestia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Celestia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.