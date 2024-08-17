Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF) Short Interest Up 13.6% in July

Cembra Money Bank AG (OTCMKTS:CMBNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, an increase of 13.6% from the July 15th total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
Cembra Money Bank Stock Performance
Shares of CMBNF stock remained flat at C$85.73 during mid-day trading on Friday. Cembra Money Bank has a 52 week low of C$70.00 and a 52 week high of C$70.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$67.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$66.41.
Cembra Money Bank Company Profile
