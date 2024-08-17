Center for Financial Planning Inc. Cuts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,561 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 151 shares during the period. Chevron comprises approximately 0.3% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999,332 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Chevron in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,902,007,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Chevron by 4.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,103,302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,540,135,000 after purchasing an additional 654,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Chevron by 3.2% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,009,766 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,525,380,000 after purchasing an additional 495,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

CVX stock traded up $0.47 on Friday, reaching $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $153.82 and its 200 day moving average is $155.92. The company has a market cap of $271.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.55, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $171.70.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 13.70%. The company had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In other news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Chevron from $175.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.82.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

