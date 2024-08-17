Chardan Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO)

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Chardan Capital currently has a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Lexeo Therapeutics’ FY2025 earnings at ($2.46) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Baird R W upgraded Lexeo Therapeutics to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued an outperform rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Lexeo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $22.14.

Lexeo Therapeutics Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LXEO opened at $12.21 on Wednesday. Lexeo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.00 and a 1 year high of $22.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.16, a quick ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $402.26 million and a PE ratio of -0.55.

Lexeo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LXEO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.64). Equities analysts expect that Lexeo Therapeutics will post -2.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Lexeo Therapeutics

In other Lexeo Therapeutics news, CEO Richard Nolan Townsend sold 26,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.50, for a total transaction of $444,988.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,453,979. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lexeo Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LXEO. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new stake in Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $75,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Lexeo Therapeutics by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 3,627 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lexeo Therapeutics by 12.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornell University acquired a new position in Lexeo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,980,000. Institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

About Lexeo Therapeutics

Lexeo Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical stage genetic medicine company that focuses on hereditary and acquired diseases. The company develops LX2006, which is an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia (FA) cardiomyopathy; LX2020, an AAVrh10-based gene therapy candidate for the treatment of plakophilin-2 arrhythmogenic cardiomyopathy; LX2021, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of DSP cardiomyopathy associated with it; and LX2022, a gene therapy candidate for the treatment of hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, or HCM caused by TNNI3 gene.

