Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) Receives $183.68 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $183.68.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Check Point Software Technologies from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective (up from $175.00) on shares of Check Point Software Technologies in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Check Point Software Technologies from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Check Point Software Technologies from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th.

Get Check Point Software Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHKP

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Check Point Software Technologies Trading Down 0.1 %

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new position in shares of Check Point Software Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $212,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Check Point Software Technologies by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,890 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,122,000 after buying an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Check Point Software Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,160,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Check Point Software Technologies by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,842 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Check Point Software Technologies by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,778 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CHKP stock opened at $185.41 on Monday. Check Point Software Technologies has a 1-year low of $126.57 and a 1-year high of $186.75. The firm has a market cap of $20.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $170.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $162.68.

Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.01. Check Point Software Technologies had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 33.61%. The business had revenue of $627.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.19 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.74 EPS. Check Point Software Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Check Point Software Technologies will post 7.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Check Point Software Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Check Point Software Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Check Point Software Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.