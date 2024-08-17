Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP) versus Q2 (NYSE:QTWO) Head-To-Head Comparison

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) and Check Point Software Technologies (NASDAQ:CHKP – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Q2 and Check Point Software Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Q2 $655.48 million 6.61 -$65.38 million ($1.35) -53.40 Check Point Software Technologies $2.49 billion 8.42 $840.30 million $7.20 25.75

Check Point Software Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Q2. Q2 is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Check Point Software Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Q2 0 4 9 0 2.69 Check Point Software Technologies 0 15 9 0 2.38

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Q2 and Check Point Software Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Q2 currently has a consensus price target of $67.85, indicating a potential downside of 5.89%. Check Point Software Technologies has a consensus price target of $183.68, indicating a potential downside of 0.93%. Given Check Point Software Technologies’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Check Point Software Technologies is more favorable than Q2.

Profitability

This table compares Q2 and Check Point Software Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Q2 -10.40% -3.95% -1.49% Check Point Software Technologies 33.61% 31.59% 15.95%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.6% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.6% of Q2 shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 29.0% of Check Point Software Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Q2 has a beta of 1.54, meaning that its share price is 54% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Check Point Software Technologies has a beta of 0.62, meaning that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Check Point Software Technologies beats Q2 on 11 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Q2

Q2 Holdings, Inc. provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels. Its digital banking platform solutions, comprising Q2 Consumer Banking, Q2 Small Business and Commercial, Q2mobile Remote Deposit Capture, Q2 Sentinel, Q2 Patrol, Q2 SMART, Q2 Contextual Personal Financial Management, Q2 Goals, Q2 CardSwap, Q2 Gro, Q2 Innovation Studio, Q2 Biller Direct, ClickSWITCH, Sensibill, Centrix Dispute Tracking System, Centrix Payments I.Q. System, and Centrix Exact/Transaction Management System. The company also provides lending solutions, which consists precisionlender solutions, a cloud-based platform, data-driven sales enablement, relationship pricing, and portfolio management solution includes precisionlender platform, premium treasury pricing, data studio, and Andi; and Q2 Cloud Lending solutions, a cloud-based digital lending platform and end-to-end lending solution that allows financial institutions, FinTechs, and Alt-FIs to automate and digitize their lending activities, supporting digital lending applications, scoring, underwriting, servicing, and collections for multiple assets classes comprising Q2 CL portal, originate, loan, marketplace, and collections. In addition, it offers Q2 Innovation Studio, an application program interface, or API, based and software development kit, or SDK, based open technology platform; and Helix, a cloud-native, real-time core processing platform. The company was formerly known as CBG Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to Q2 Holdings, Inc. in March 2013. Q2 Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Check Point Software Technologies

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. develops, markets, and supports a range of products and services for IT security worldwide. The company offers a multilevel security architecture, cloud, network, mobile devices, endpoints information, and IOT solutions. It provides Check Point Infinity Architecture, a cyber security architecture that protects against fifth generation cyber-attacks across various networks, endpoint, cloud, workloads, Internet of Things, and mobile. In addition, the company offers security gateways and software platforms that support small and medium sized business. Further, it provides cloud network security, cloud native application protection, security and posture management, cloud identity and entitlement, cloud workload protection, cloud detection and response, and cloud web application protection for web applications and APIs; and Check Point Harmony that delivers endpoint and secure connectivity for remote user access. Additionally, the company offers technical customer support programs and plans; professional services in implementing, upgrading, and optimizing Check Point products comprising design planning and security implementation; and certification and educational training services on Check Point products. It sells its products through distributors, resellers, system integrators, original equipment manufacturers, and managed security service providers. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

