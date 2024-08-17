Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF) Stock Price Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $17.76

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $17.76 and traded as high as $18.10. Chesapeake Financial Shares shares last traded at $18.10, with a volume of 1,443 shares changing hands.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.33 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.75.

Chesapeake Financial Shares (OTCMKTS:CPKF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.16. Chesapeake Financial Shares had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $24.94 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.30 million. Research analysts anticipate that Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Chesapeake Financial Shares Dividend Announcement

Chesapeake Financial Shares Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 15th. Investors of record on Sunday, September 1st will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Chesapeake Financial Shares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.79%.

Chesapeake Financial Shares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Chesapeake Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company accepts interest and noninterest checking, savings, and money market accounts; and variable-rate and fixed-term money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

