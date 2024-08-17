Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Stake Increased by Blue Trust Inc.

Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 16.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,758 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,532 shares during the quarter. Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $5,167,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $2,902,007,000. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in Chevron by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Chevron by 43.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,513,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,314,070,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700,289 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Chevron by 73,888.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,602,805 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $686,554,000 after purchasing an additional 4,596,584 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Chevron by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Price Performance

CVX stock traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, hitting $147.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,874,416 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,882,654. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50 day moving average of $153.82 and a 200 day moving average of $155.92. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $139.62 and a fifty-two week high of $171.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $271.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10.

Chevron Announces Dividend

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.38). Chevron had a return on equity of 13.70% and a net margin of 9.31%. The business had revenue of $51.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.08 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 11.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 19th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 19th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on CVX. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded shares of Chevron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $183.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.82.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.23, for a total transaction of $600,862.50. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,429.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

