Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) Raised to “Outperform” at Wedbush

Wedbush upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $58.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $54.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reiterated a buy rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $3,270.00 to $70.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $62.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Stephens reissued an equal weight rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $62.36.

CMG stock opened at $52.46 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a twelve month low of $35.37 and a twelve month high of $69.26. The company has a market cap of $72.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $122.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.27.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.94 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.23% and a return on equity of 44.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $12.65 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Curtis E. Garner sold 17,394 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.68, for a total transaction of $951,103.92. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 358,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,591,844. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co raised its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the 2nd quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% in the 2nd quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4,900.0% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 392 shares during the period. 91.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

