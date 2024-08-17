Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) Shares Gap Up to $50.03

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $50.03, but opened at $52.42. Ciena shares last traded at $53.42, with a volume of 645,670 shares changing hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CIEN shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered their target price on Ciena from $63.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Ciena from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of Ciena from $68.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Ciena from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $54.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Ciena Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.76 and a current ratio of 3.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $48.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.95. The company has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.94.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.12. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.16% and a net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $910.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $895.80 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 212,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP David M. Rothenstein sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.81, for a total transaction of $170,835.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 212,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,368,269.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Phipps sold 2,712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.29, for a total value of $130,962.48. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,635,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,378 shares of company stock worth $501,724. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Ciena

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Ciena in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Ciena during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Ciena in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Ciena by 339.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,213 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.99% of the company’s stock.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, optical transport network switching, IP routing, and switching services.

