Cinemark (NYSE:CNK) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised shares of Cinemark from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Cinemark from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Cinemark in a research report on Monday, July 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $24.60.

Get Cinemark alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CNK

Cinemark Stock Performance

Cinemark stock opened at $26.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.45. Cinemark has a 1-year low of $13.19 and a 1-year high of $27.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.03 and its 200 day moving average is $18.90.

Cinemark (NYSE:CNK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.25. Cinemark had a net margin of 7.12% and a return on equity of 69.48%. The company had revenue of $734.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $691.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Cinemark will post 1.08 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cinemark

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNK. Park West Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,556,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 696,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,819,000 after acquiring an additional 101,272 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 38.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 115,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after acquiring an additional 31,739 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cinemark by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after acquiring an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Cinemark by 14.1% in the first quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 1,295,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,286,000 after acquiring an additional 160,200 shares in the last quarter.

About Cinemark

(Get Free Report)

Cinemark Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the motion picture exhibition business. As of February 16, 2024, it operated 501 theatres with 5,719 screens in 42 states and 13 countries in South and Central America. Cinemark Holdings, Inc was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cinemark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cinemark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.