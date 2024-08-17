Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Hsbc Global Res

Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CSCO. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Cisco Systems from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Despite investors’ hopes for a rebound in Networking Equipment demand to boost Cisco’s fourth-quarter 2024 performance, the anticipation is tempered by limited indications of a significant recovery in demand. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.70.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $49.46 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.74 and a 200-day moving average of $47.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $58.19. The company has a market cap of $199.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.85.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $13.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.53 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.88% and a return on equity of 30.82%. Cisco Systems’s revenue was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cisco Systems will post 3.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Cisco Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.87%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,997,250.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total transaction of $118,745.46. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 176,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,997,250.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 26,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.10, for a total transaction of $1,213,859.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 725,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,439,234.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 33,090 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,528,939,000. Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $840,538,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,439,747 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,672,445,000 after buying an additional 6,345,954 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 18,922,422 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $955,961,000 after buying an additional 6,054,748 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 26,409,843 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,254,739,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

