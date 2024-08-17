Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6) Insider Acquires A$604,957.50 in Stock

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd (ASX:CU6 – Get Free Report) insider Colin Biggin bought 905,625 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$604,957.50 ($397,998.36).

Colin Biggin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 1st, Colin Biggin acquired 542,835 shares of Clarity Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of A$0.67 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$363,156.62 ($238,918.83).

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

About Clarity Pharmaceuticals

Clarity Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a clinical stage radiopharmaceutical company, develops theranostic therapy and imaging products for the treatment of cancer in children and adults. Its lead product includes SARTATE, a targeted theranostic radiopharmaceutical used for diagnosing, staging, and treating cancers that express somatostatin receptor 2.

