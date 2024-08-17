Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.
A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on YOU
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Clear Secure
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 406.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Clear Secure Stock Down 0.4 %
NYSE:YOU opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.72.
Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Clear Secure Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.
About Clear Secure
Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Clear Secure
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.