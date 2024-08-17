Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.20.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Clear Secure in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Clear Secure news, CAO Dennis W. Liu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.03, for a total transaction of $37,545.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,581.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.04, for a total transaction of $202,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,727 shares in the company, valued at $722,698.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $432,455. 37.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quarry LP increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 406.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 143.3% during the second quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 273,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,126,000 after buying an additional 161,378 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 22.0% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 46,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after buying an additional 8,380 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 10.8% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $819,000 after buying an additional 4,278 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Clear Secure by 56.3% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,103,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,358,000 after buying an additional 757,528 shares during the period. 73.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:YOU opened at $28.26 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.67 and a 200-day moving average of $19.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.46 and a beta of 1.58. Clear Secure has a twelve month low of $15.28 and a twelve month high of $28.72.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $186.75 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $183.78 million. Clear Secure had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 35.33%. Clear Secure’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Clear Secure will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Clear Secure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.43%.

Clear Secure, Inc operates a secure identity platform under the CLEAR brand name primarily in the United States. Its secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking, as well as back-end. The company also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR mobile app, which is used to enroll new members and improve the experience for existing members.

