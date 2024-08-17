Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) Given “Buy” Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $4.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. They issued an outperform rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com cut Clearside Biomedical from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLSD opened at $1.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.31. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.12. The company has a market capitalization of $75.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of 2.43.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.25 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.15) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLSD. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. XTX Topco Ltd grew its stake in Clearside Biomedical by 172.2% in the second quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 34,359 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 582,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 35,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 18.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Clearside Biomedical, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the revolutionizing the delivery of therapies to the back of the eye through the suprachoroidal space. It offers XIPERE, a triamcinolone acetonide suprachoroidal injectable suspension for the treatment of uveitis macular edema. It also develops CLS-AX, an axitinib injectable suspension for suprachoroidal injection, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial to treat wet AMD.

