CLP (OTCMKTS:CLPHY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $9.35

CLP Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:CLPHY – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.35 and last traded at $9.13, with a volume of 54114 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $9.10.

CLP Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day moving average of $8.28.

About CLP

CLP Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Hong Kong, Mainland China, India Thailand, Taiwan, and Australia. The company generates electricity through coal, gas, nuclear, and renewable resources, such as wind, hydro, and solar.

