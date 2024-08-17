Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) Downgraded to Neutral at UBS Group

UBS Group cut shares of Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. UBS Group currently has $1.50 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $4.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Coherus BioSciences in a report on Monday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Coherus BioSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on Coherus BioSciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $6.92.

CHRS stock opened at $1.26 on Friday. Coherus BioSciences has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $5.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 0.60.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHRS. AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Coherus BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,246,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 177.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 420,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 268,763 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its holdings in Coherus BioSciences by 304.9% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 271,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $470,000 after purchasing an additional 204,391 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 10.6% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 103,183 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 159.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 394,828 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 242,500 shares in the last quarter. 72.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of cancer treatments primarily in the United States. The company develops UDENYCA, a biosimilar to Neulasta, a long-acting granulocyte-colony stimulating factor; LOQTORZI, a novel PD-1 inhibitor; and Casdozokitug, an investigational recombinant human immunoglobulin isotype G1 (IgG1) monoclonal antibody targeting interleukin 27.

