Colt CZ Group (OTC:CZGZF) Trading Up 0.7%

Colt CZ Group SE (OTC:CZGZF – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$29.40 and last traded at C$29.40. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 82% from the average session volume of 1,105 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$29.20.
Colt CZ Group Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$29.01 and a 200-day moving average price of C$27.13.
Colt CZ Group Company Profile
Colt CZ Group SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, purchase, and sale of firearms, ammunition products, and tactical accessories in the Czech Republic, Canada the United States, rest of Europe, Africa, Asia, and internationally. Its firearms include pistols, revolvers, rifles, submachine guns, grenade launchers, sniper rifles, and centrefire rifles; and components for firearms comprising sights, triggers, stocks, grips, and spare parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Colt CZ Group
- Are These Liquid Natural Gas Stocks Ready For An Upside Bounce?
- Bumble’s Valuation Hits an All-Time Low, Can Its Fortunes Change?
- 3 Home Improvement Stocks that Can Upgrade Your Portfolio
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/12 – 8/16
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
Receive News & Ratings for Colt CZ Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colt CZ Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.