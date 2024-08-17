Compass Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2024 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:CMPX)

Compass Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CMPX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, August 12th. HC Wainwright analyst J. Pantginis now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.41). HC Wainwright has a “Buy” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Compass Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Compass Therapeutics’ Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2028 earnings at $0.85 EPS.

Compass Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CMPX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). The company had revenue of $0.85 million for the quarter.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Compass Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

CMPX opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.45. Compass Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $2.57.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 47,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 8,817 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $80,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Compass Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $458,000. Pale Fire Capital SE boosted its position in Compass Therapeutics by 301.0% during the fourth quarter. Pale Fire Capital SE now owns 181,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 135,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pennant Investors LP bought a new position in Compass Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.43% of the company’s stock.

Compass Therapeutics Company Profile

Compass Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing antibody-based therapeutics to treat various human diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidates include CTX-009, a bispecific antibody that blocks Delta-like ligand 4 a ligand of Notch-1, and vascular endothelial growth factor A signaling pathways, which are critical to angiogenesis and tumor vascularization; and CTX-471, an IgG4 monoclonal antibody that is an agonist of CD137, a key co-stimulatory receptor on immune cells.

