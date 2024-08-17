ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by Gradient Investments LLC

Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Free Report) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 174,875 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,304 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $20,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 35.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,192,580 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $4,097,473,000 after purchasing an additional 8,479,963 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 27,672,104 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $3,211,901,000 after buying an additional 108,956 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,252,822 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,705,059,000 after acquiring an additional 1,856,085 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 14,986,970 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,907,542,000 after acquiring an additional 826,529 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,011,035 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,394,162,000 after acquiring an additional 270,859 shares during the last quarter. 82.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $159.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $158.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. StockNews.com cut ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.53.

COP stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. The stock had a trading volume of 3,819,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,710,891. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $111.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.98. The company has a market capitalization of $129.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.24. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $102.27 and a 1-year high of $135.18.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The energy producer reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.02. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 18.18%. The business had revenue of $14.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 12th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.27%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 55,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.11, for a total transaction of $6,000,105.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 455,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,288,321.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids in the United States, Canada, China, Libya, Malaysia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; global LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of global exploration prospects.

