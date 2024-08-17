Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” from Analysts

Shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Reduce” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, seven have assigned a hold recommendation, one has issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $91.81.

Several research firms have recently commented on ED. Argus upgraded shares of Consolidated Edison to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Consolidated Edison from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Barclays increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $92.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their target price on Consolidated Edison from $91.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ED opened at $100.10 on Monday. Consolidated Edison has a fifty-two week low of $80.46 and a fifty-two week high of $105.99. The company has a market cap of $34.62 billion, a PE ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.20.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.08 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 8.70%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 5.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.72%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Beacon Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated Edison by 2,307.7% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Tidemark LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.29% of the company’s stock.

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

