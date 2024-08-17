CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) and Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK) Head to Head Contrast

Playtika (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Free Report) and CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Playtika and CooTek (Cayman)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Playtika alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Playtika 8.44% -127.12% 8.12% CooTek (Cayman) N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings for Playtika and CooTek (Cayman), as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Playtika 1 7 4 0 2.25 CooTek (Cayman) 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Playtika presently has a consensus target price of $9.29, suggesting a potential upside of 34.47%. Given Playtika’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Playtika is more favorable than CooTek (Cayman).

This table compares Playtika and CooTek (Cayman)’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Playtika $2.57 billion 1.00 $235.00 million $0.55 12.56 CooTek (Cayman) $272.15 million 0.00 -$2.60 million N/A N/A

Playtika has higher revenue and earnings than CooTek (Cayman).

Volatility and Risk

Playtika has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CooTek (Cayman) has a beta of 0.63, meaning that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

11.9% of Playtika shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Playtika shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Playtika beats CooTek (Cayman) on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Playtika

(Get Free Report)

Playtika Holding Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Asia pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and social casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms and direct-to-consumer platforms. Playtika Holding Corp. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Herzliya Pituach, Israel. Playtika Holding Corp. is a subsidiary of Playtika Holding UK II Limited.

About CooTek (Cayman)

(Get Free Report)

CooTek (Cayman) Inc. operates as a mobile internet company in the United States, the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its primary product is TouchPal Smart Input, an input method for mobile devices that supports approximately 110 languages. The company also offers Fengdu Novel, a mobile application that provides users with free online novels; Fengdu Audiobooks; and short video series based on Fengdu Literature Platform content and IP resources. In addition, it provides casual games, including simulation games, such as Farm Hero and Idle Land King Tycoon; puzzle games comprising Hi Hamster; and educational games, such as Puzzle No. 1 and Idiom Hero. Further, the company offers fitness applications comprising Walk Walk; Drink Water Reminder that helps users drink an appropriate amount of water on a daily basis; Happy Jogging, a free pedometer mobile application; and Hailaidian, a mobile application that provides pictures, videos, and music to decorate the call interface and help users have fun when receiving phone calls. It distributes its products and acquires users primarily through user downloads from digital distribution platforms and pre-installations on mobile devices. CooTek (Cayman) Inc. was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.