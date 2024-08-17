Coral Products (LON:CRU) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $13.27

Coral Products PLC (LON:CRU – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 13.27 ($0.17) and traded as low as GBX 12.50 ($0.16). Coral Products shares last traded at GBX 12.50 ($0.16), with a volume of 43,035 shares trading hands.

Coral Products Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.15 million, a P/E ratio of 1,250.00 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 13.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.97.

Coral Products Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 25th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.25 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 25th. This represents a yield of 2.08%. Coral Products’s payout ratio is 10,000.00%.

Insider Transactions at Coral Products

Coral Products Company Profile

In other news, insider Joseph (Joe) Grimmond bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 11 ($0.14) per share, for a total transaction of £440 ($561.80). Corporate insiders own 32.79% of the company’s stock.

Coral Products PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells plastic injection and mouldings, extruded and vacuum formed, fabricated products, and cap enclosures in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company also designs, packages, and distributes lotion pumps, trigger sprays, nozzles, and aerosol caps.

