CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW) Insider Sells $441,700.00 in Stock

CoreCivic, Inc. (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) insider David K. Churchill sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.62, for a total value of $441,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 229,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,890,686.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

CoreCivic Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of CoreCivic stock opened at $12.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.08 and its 200 day moving average is $14.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. CoreCivic, Inc. has a one year low of $9.94 and a one year high of $16.54.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $490.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.87 million. CoreCivic had a return on equity of 6.10% and a net margin of 3.50%. CoreCivic’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that CoreCivic, Inc. will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CXW. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of CoreCivic in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of CoreCivic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of CoreCivic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CXW. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of CoreCivic during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CoreCivic in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in CoreCivic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $69,000. 85.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

