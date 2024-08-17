Cormark Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX)

Centric Health Corp. (TSE:CRX – Free Report) – Analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for Centric Health in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 12th. Cormark analyst K. Mcphee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.18. Cormark also issued estimates for Centric Health’s FY2026 earnings at $0.38 EPS.

CRX has been the topic of several other reports. Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Centric Health to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Stifel Canada lowered Centric Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

