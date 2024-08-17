Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Has $201,000 Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lowered its holdings in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Free Report) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 176 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keener Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 230.3% during the 1st quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC now owns 109 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.03% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $264.09. The company had a trading volume of 1,013,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,676,058. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $205.53 and a fifty-two week high of $269.49. The business’s fifty day moving average is $248.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $108.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.78.

Automatic Data Processing ( NASDAQ:ADP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.03. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 89.20% and a net margin of 19.54%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 10.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.50%.

ADP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $250.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $254.00 to $250.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $267.00 price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $271.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $262.18.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

