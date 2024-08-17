Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New $2.01 Million Investment in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,177 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,012,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MSCI during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. American National Bank grew its stake in shares of MSCI by 1,300.0% during the 4th quarter. American National Bank now owns 70 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 98 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MSCI has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of MSCI from $615.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $638.00 price target on shares of MSCI in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded MSCI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $613.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on MSCI from $526.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised MSCI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $584.79.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $561.66. The company had a trading volume of 365,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 580,741. The company has a market cap of $44.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.10. MSCI Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $439.95 and a fifty-two week high of $617.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $509.12 and its 200-day moving average is $523.55.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The technology company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.55 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $707.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $696.41 million. MSCI had a negative return on equity of 143.09% and a net margin of 43.86%. MSCI’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.26 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 14.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be given a $1.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. MSCI’s payout ratio is currently 43.69%.

MSCI Profile

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides critical decision support tools and solutions for the investment community to manage investment processes worldwide. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed financial product, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, and over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

