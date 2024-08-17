Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Makes New Investment in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $313,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of CME Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 3,625 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $782,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in CME Group by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 4,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in CME Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Elizabeth A. Cook sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.52, for a total value of $211,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,241 shares in the company, valued at $3,858,336.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles P. Carey sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.44, for a total transaction of $586,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,936.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,650 shares of company stock valued at $928,776 over the last 90 days. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CME Group Price Performance

NASDAQ CME traded up $2.59 on Friday, hitting $207.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,115,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,947,617. The company has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a PE ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $198.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $207.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CME Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $190.70 and a 12-month high of $223.80.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.30 earnings per share. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that CME Group Inc. will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current year.

CME Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.33%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “sell” rating and set a $187.00 price objective (up from $185.00) on shares of CME Group in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $187.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CME Group from $193.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of CME Group from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $213.27.

About CME Group

(Free Report)

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

Featured Articles

