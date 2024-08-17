Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. Raises Position in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Free Report) by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,201 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd.’s holdings in Shell were worth $1,097,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 611.1% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 448 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Shell by 90.4% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 495 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SHEL traded up $0.20 on Friday, reaching $72.68. 3,021,388 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,160,733. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $229.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.59. Shell plc has a 12 month low of $60.13 and a 12 month high of $74.61.

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The energy company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $75.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.62 billion. Shell had a return on equity of 14.56% and a net margin of 5.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Shell plc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th will be issued a $0.688 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 16th. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 50.74%.

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Shell from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 12th. TD Securities upped their price objective on Shell from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Argus upped their price objective on Shell from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Shell to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Shell from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure to deliver gas to market.

