Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 869.0 days.

Corporate Travel Management Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.

About Corporate Travel Management

Corporate Travel Management Limited, a travel management solutions company, manages the procurement and delivery of travel services. It operates through four segments: Australia and New Zealand, North America, Asia, and Europe. The company provides corporate and event travel management, leisure travel, loyalty travel, and wholesale travel services, as well as accommodation agency services.

