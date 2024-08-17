Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF) Short Interest Update

Corporate Travel Management Limited (OTCMKTS:CTMLF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 173,800 shares, an increase of 28.8% from the July 15th total of 134,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 869.0 days.
Corporate Travel Management Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS CTMLF remained flat at $8.78 during midday trading on Friday. Corporate Travel Management has a 1 year low of $8.78 and a 1 year high of $8.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.21.
