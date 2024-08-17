Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC

NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC decreased its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 10.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,690 shares of the company’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. NORTHSTAR ASSET MANAGEMENT Co LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $361,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in Corteva by 2,522.2% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 472 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CTVA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Corteva in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Corteva from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Corteva from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, OTR Global reiterated a “negative” rating on shares of Corteva in a research note on Friday, June 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $62.00.

CTVA stock traded up $1.04 on Friday, reaching $53.80. 2,926,133 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,371,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.89 and a 200-day moving average of $54.37. Corteva, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.22 and a twelve month high of $58.76. The firm has a market cap of $37.50 billion, a PE ratio of 68.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.30% and a net margin of 5.31%. Corteva’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 86.08%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

