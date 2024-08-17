Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $4.65

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. One Cosmos coin can currently be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00007806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Cosmos has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $1.82 billion and approximately $57.41 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00034578 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00012156 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0878 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00004234 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0552 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000522 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos (ATOM) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 390,934,204 coins. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official website is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Cosmos Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cosmos using one of the exchanges listed above.

