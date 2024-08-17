Counos X (CCXX) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $1.84 Million

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 17th. Counos X has a total market capitalization of $1.84 million and $2,266.76 worth of Counos X was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Counos X has traded down 3.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Counos X coin can now be bought for approximately $0.10 or 0.00000173 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Counos X alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Counos X Profile

Counos X was first traded on June 20th, 2018. Counos X’s total supply is 18,402,730 coins and its circulating supply is 17,918,634 coins. The Reddit community for Counos X is https://reddit.com/r/counosplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Counos X is www.counos.io/blog. Counos X’s official website is www.counos.io/counosx. Counos X’s official Twitter account is @counoscoin.

Counos X Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Counos X (CCXX) is a cryptocurrency that uses a proof of work consensus mechanism and operates on its blockchain. It is designed to be fully fungible and bankable, suitable for secure financial transactions. Counos X facilitates secure and efficient transactions within the Counos Platform, a comprehensive financial ecosystem. This platform offers payment gateways, exchange capabilities, and wallet services to enhance the daily utility of CCXX. Additionally, it provides digital asset securitisation services, making digital assets more fungible and manageable, which benefits businesses and investors adopting blockchain technology in their operations.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Counos X directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Counos X should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Counos X using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Counos X Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Counos X and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.