Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.
Coveo Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %
Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 8,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.00.
Coveo Solutions Company Profile
