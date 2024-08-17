Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF) Short Interest Down 13.0% in July

Coveo Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:CVOSF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 280,900 shares, a decline of 13.0% from the July 15th total of 322,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 49.3 days.

Coveo Solutions Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CVOSF traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $4.84. 8,950 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,265. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.00 and its 200 day moving average is $6.96. Coveo Solutions has a one year low of $4.39 and a one year high of $12.00.

Get Coveo Solutions alerts:

Coveo Solutions Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Coveo Solutions Inc provides AI platforms that enable individualized, connected, and trusted digital experiences. The Relevance Cloud platform, an AI solution that integrates AI search, recommendations, GenAI answering, AI models, and analytics across various digital domains; and is designed for scale, security, and compliance and integrates into enterprise ecosystems as a cloud-native SaaS, multi-tenant, API-first, and headless platform.

Receive News & Ratings for Coveo Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coveo Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.