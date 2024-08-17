Craig Hallum Boosts Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX) Price Target to $22.00

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Craig Hallum from $10.00 to $22.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Power Solutions International Trading Up 18.8 %

Shares of PSIX stock opened at $17.26 on Wednesday. Power Solutions International has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $17.64. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $396.81 million, a PE ratio of 13.38 and a beta of 0.88.

Power Solutions International (OTCMKTS:PSIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.36. Power Solutions International had a negative return on equity of 360.24% and a net margin of 6.78%. The business had revenue of $110.59 million during the quarter.

Power Solutions International Company Profile

Power Solutions International, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells engines and power systems in the United States, North America, the Pacific Rim, Europe, and internationally. The company offers engine blocks integrated with fuel system parts, as well as completely packaged power systems, that include combinations of front accessory drives, cooling systems, electronic systems, air intake systems, fuel systems, housings, power takeoff systems, exhaust systems, hydraulic systems, enclosures, brackets, hoses, tubes, packaging, telematics, and other assembled componentry.

