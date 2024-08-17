Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Cresco Labs Inc. (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $2.50.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cresco Labs in a report on Monday, August 12th. Roth Capital upgraded Cresco Labs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Wedbush boosted their price target on Cresco Labs from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Ventum Cap Mkts upgraded Cresco Labs to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Cresco Labs stock opened at $2.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $976.28 million, a PE ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.88. Cresco Labs has a one year low of $1.01 and a one year high of $2.77.

Cresco Labs (OTCMKTS:CRLBF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $184.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.26 million. Cresco Labs had a negative net margin of 20.32% and a negative return on equity of 6.78%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cresco Labs will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cresco Labs Inc, together with its subsidiaries, cultivates, manufactures, and sells retail and medical cannabis products in the United States. It provides cannabis in flowers, vape pens, live resins, disposable pens, and extracts under the Cresco brand; vape carts, vape pens, flower, popcorn, shake, pre-rolls, shorties, and concentrates under the High Supply brand; vapes and gummies under the Good News brand; vapes and edibles under the Wonder Wellness Co brand; and tinctures, capsules, salves, and sublingual oils under the Remedi brand.

