Crew Energy (TSE:CR) Cut to Market Perform at Cormark

Cormark downgraded shares of Crew Energy (TSE:CR – Free Report) from a buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have C$8.90 target price on the stock, up from their prior target price of C$7.00.

Separately, TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$6.00 price target on shares of Crew Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Crew Energy presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$7.55.

TSE CR opened at C$7.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.07, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.92. Crew Energy has a 1-year low of C$3.61 and a 1-year high of C$7.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$4.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.42. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.09 and a beta of 1.56.

Crew Energy Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in Canada. The company's principal properties include Montney oil and liquids-rich natural gas assets comprising Septimus, West Septimus, Groundbirch, and Monias and Tower located in the northeast British Columbia.

